Morris Co. authorities searching for suspect in armed robberies

LONE STAR, TX (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Morris County are searching for a suspect who robbed a pair of gas stations at gunpoint early Wednesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., a man walked into a convenience store in Lone Star and demanded money after displaying a handgun, according to Lone Star Police Department sergeant Bret Gutierrez. Another robbery was reported at the S-Mart in Omaha about an hour later. The man displayed a silver and black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the cash register, Omaha Police chief Billy Weatherford said. The suspect got away with approximately $3,000 in cash. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Source: Lone Star Police Department

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall. He may be connected to as many as five robberies in three counties over the last few days, Gutierrez said.

Source: Ohama Police Department

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lone Star Police at (903) 656-2491.

