Morris Co. authorities searching for suspect in armed robberies
LONE STAR, TX (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Morris County are searching for a suspect who robbed a pair of gas stations at gunpoint early Wednesday.
Around 12:30 a.m., a man walked into a convenience store in Lone Star and demanded money after displaying a handgun, according to Lone Star Police Department sergeant Bret Gutierrez. Another robbery was reported at the S-Mart in Omaha about an hour later. The man displayed a silver and black semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the cash register, Omaha Police chief Billy Weatherford said. The suspect got away with approximately $3,000 in cash. No injuries were reported in either incident.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s, approximately 6 feet tall. He may be connected to as many as five robberies in three counties over the last few days, Gutierrez said.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Lone Star Police at (903) 656-2491.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.