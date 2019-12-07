DPS: 1 dead, 1 in hospital after Hwy 155 wreck in Coffee City

COFFEE CITY, TX (KLTV) - A tire blowout turned fatal for a 23-year-old in Coffee City on Thursday night.
Two females were traveling northbound on Highway 155 when witnesses say it appeared that their 2003 Saturn was traveling on a rim due to a blowout.
Elizabeth Kopysinky, 23, of La Porte, and Allison Blanton, 18, of La Porte, were ejected from the vehicle after swerving off the road, crashing into a culvert and hitting a tree at around 10:40 p.m.
Both were taken to ETMC.
Upon arrival, Kopysinky was pronounced dead and Blancon remains in the hospital with sustained injuries, according to Sgt. Jean Dark with the Department of Public Safety.
Neither female was wearing a seat belt, according to Dark.
