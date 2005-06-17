Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2005 Great Texas Balloon Race

By KLTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2005 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 12, 2005 at 2:44 PM CDT
2005 Great Texas Balloon Race July 8 – 10, 2005  East Texas Regional Airport Longview, Texas Friday – Admission: $10 Children 12 and under, free Military members, free with Military ID

6:30 a.m.    Sport and Special Shape Balloon Competition

4:00 p.m. "Kids' Land" opens with arts and crafts vendors, food and drinks, and tons of fun.

8:15 p.m. Opening Ceremonies Balloon Glow Music by Opening Act, Rob Darien, followed by The Wonders

Saturday – Admission: $10 or $15 for Weekend Pass Children 12 and under, free Military members, free with Military ID

6:30 a.m. Sport and Special Shape Controlled Navigational Trajectory Event, also known as the "Key Grab"

8:15 p.m. Balloon Glow BEATLEMANIA !

Sunday – Admission: $2 or $15 for Weekend Pass Children 12 and under, free Military members, free with Military ID

6:30 a.m. Final "Key Grab" Competition

9:30 a.m. Pilot's Award Presentation

For more information, visit the official website at www.greattexasballoonrace.com

