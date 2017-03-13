Fire crews douse burning big rig near Daingerfield

MORRIS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Fire crews extinguished a burning 18-wheeler Morris County Sunday night.

Sometime before 10:00 p.m., the Daingerfield Fire Department was called to County Road 1145, west of the city. Crews were able to put out the flames, which appeared to cause extensive damage to the cab of the rig.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It's also unclear what the tanker may have been carrying.

No injuries were reported.