TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocks I-20 westbound in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) - A wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler has blocked traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County.

Sometime before 7 a.m., the crash was reported near mile marker 616, about a mile west of the U.S. Highway 59 exit on I-20.

Information on the condition of the driver and other vehicles involved was not immediately available.

Motorists can use Highway 80 as an alternate route.

