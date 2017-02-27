TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocks I-20 westbound in Harrison Co.
Updated: Feb. 27, 2017 at 7:14 AM CST
HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) - A wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler has blocked traffic in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County.
Sometime before 7 a.m., the crash was reported near mile marker 616, about a mile west of the U.S. Highway 59 exit on I-20.
Information on the condition of the driver and other vehicles involved was not immediately available.
Motorists can use Highway 80 as an alternate route.
