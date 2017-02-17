Oncor contractor fatally injured by electrical shock while making repairs at Tyler intersection

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police say a person working to repair a utility pole has died after being electrocuted.

Oncor spokesman Charles Hill confirmed a contractor working for Oncor was killed Friday while performing repairs at a Tyler intersection.

Hill says other people were injured after coming into contact with electricity that had not been turned off. There is no word on the condition of those injured.

Police say that at about 1:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a utility pole at the intersection of New Copeland Road and East Southeast Loop 323, causing it to fall.

Hill says the worker was killed about 3 a.m. while crews were responding to the scene and making repairs. The identity of the contractor has not been released at this time.

Oncor released this statement following the incident:

This tragic accident is currently under investigation. Our deepest condolences go out to the families of these individuals, who as contractors, were working to provide Oncor customers with reliable service. This incident underscores the importance of safety around power lines and electrical equipment. If you see a downed line, stay away and call 9-1-1 immediately.

More than 100 customers in the area are without power, according to the utility provider. Traffic lights are out at this time and all lanes of traffic are closed to vehicles traveling west from the intersection, according to Tyler Police.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.