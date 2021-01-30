Hot Buffalo chicken-ranch dip by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - Almost everyone loves Buffalo wings; we believe that everyone will love Mama Steph’s new spin on Buffalo chicken dip, too! Try it out while you’re watching the big game, or anytime you are in the mood for good snacks.
Buffalo chicken-ranch dip
Ingredients 3 cups shredded, cooked chicken 8 ounce block lowfat cream cheese, at room temperature 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese, separated 1 chopped fresh jalapeno ½ cup chopped onion ¾ cup ranch dressing ¾ cup buffalo wing sauce Method: 1. Preheat oven to 350.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients well, reserving ½ cup of the shredded cheddar for topping.
3. Spread mixture into an 8x8" baking dish.
4. Sprinkle with the reserved cheese, then bake for 20 to 35 minutes, until bubbly and golden brown on top.
Serve with tortilla chips, mini-carrots and celery sticks.
Enjoy!