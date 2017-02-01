Panola Co. airport closed after damage from reported pipeline explosion

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Panola County Airport-Sharpe Field in Carthage is closed after a reported pipeline explosion destroyed part of the runway.

A blowout in a DCP Midstream pipeline occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the northern end of runway 17, according to the airport.

No injuries were reported.

Airport officials estimated a hole in the runway measures 12 feet deep and 30 feet in diameter.

The airport, which is located off U.S. Highway 79, will be closed indefinitely while the pipeline is replaced and repairs are made to the runway.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office and Carthage Fire Department both responded.

