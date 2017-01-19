Bay duiker calf born at Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo is welcoming its newest arrival, a bay duiker, born earlier this month.

Zookeepers posted a video of the calf on Facebook Monday.

The baby is not yet on display, but other members of its family are located near the hippo exhibit.

A forest dwelling creature, the bay duiker is a small antelope that stands about 20 inches tall at the shoulder as an adult and can weigh as much as 40 pounds.

The Ellen Trout Zoo, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, has been home to bay duikers since 1988. It also houses nearly 700 reptiles, birds, and mammals from around the world.

The zoo is located at 402 Zoo Circle in Lufkin, just off of north Loop 287, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays and weekends. Admission is charged.

