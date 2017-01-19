East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bay duiker calf born at Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo

Bay duiker (Source: Ellen Trout Zoo)
Bay duiker (Source: Ellen Trout Zoo)
By Lane Luckie
Updated: Jan. 19, 2017 at 7:54 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo is welcoming its newest arrival, a bay duiker, born earlier this month.

Zookeepers posted a video of the calf on Facebook Monday.

The baby is not yet on display, but other members of its family are located near the hippo exhibit.

A forest dwelling creature, the bay duiker is a small antelope that stands about 20 inches tall at the shoulder as an adult and can weigh as much as 40 pounds.

The Ellen Trout Zoo, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, has been home to bay duikers since 1988. It also houses nearly 700 reptiles, birds, and mammals from around the world.

The zoo is located at 402 Zoo Circle in Lufkin, just off of north Loop 287, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays and weekends. Admission is charged.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night