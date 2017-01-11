Longview pedestrian dies after being struck by motorcycle, car

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE:

From the Longview Police Department

On January 11, 2017 at 6:54 a.m., Longview Police were dispatched to an Accident with Injuries involving a pedestrian in the 4000 Block of West Marshall Avenue. When police arrived witnesses told them that a white male, dressed in all black clothing, was attempting to cross the street and clipped a motorcycle traveling westbound on West Marshall Avenue. The pedestrian was then struck by a car that was also traveling westbound on West Marshall Avenue. The pedestrian died at the scene. No citations are expected to be issued. More information will be released once the investigation is complete.

Police say both vehicles remained at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Longview Police and firefighters are responding to the scene of an accident on the city's northwest side.

The wreck was reported sometime before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 4 thousand block of West Marshall, between West Loop 281 and Lane Wells Drive. The westbound lanes are closed to traffic at this time. Information about the vehicles involved and those injured was not immediately available. Law enforcement are advising motorists to take an alternate route around the area.

