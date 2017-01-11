Interstate 20 in Van Zandt Co. cleared after crash

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Traffic is flowing normally on Interstate 20 in Van Zandt County after a crash caused a major back-up early Wednesday.

Sometime before 1 a.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a wreck near mile marker 516, west of Canton.

Both westbound lanes were shut down as the wreck was cleared, causing traffic to build in the area. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.