TRAFFIC ALERT: Stop lights not functioning at busy Pittsburg intersection

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Dec. 22, 2016 at 3:56 AM CST
PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - Law enforcement are warning motorists of a change in traffic signals through a major intersection in Pittsburg Thursday morning.

The stop lights at U.S. Highway 271 (Greer Boulevard) and Texas Highway 11 (Daingerfield Street) are inoperable due to an earlier motor vehicle wreck, according to the Pittsburg Police Department.

Temporary stop signs are being put in place at the intersection. Information about the vehicles involved in the crash was not immediately available.

Tune in to the Traffic Watch report on Good Morning East Texas for updates.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

