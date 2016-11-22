East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Police: Laundromat robbed by three masked gunmen

By Lane Luckie
Updated: Nov. 22, 2016 at 4:24 AM CST
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a laundromat at gunpoint early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery around 1:46 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Vine in Tyler.

Police said the suspects fled on foot (Source: KLTV News Staff).
When police arrived at the scene of the Lavanderia Express, the cashier told officers that three armed black males walked into the business and demanded money. The report continues, adding the clerk was threatened with weapons.

Three suspect descriptions have been released after an overnight robbery (Source: KLTV News...
Police said the victim complied, and suspects fled on foot.

Tyler police have released the following descriptions of the suspects in Tuesday morning’s robbery.

Suspect #1: Grey Hoodie, ski mask, approximately 6'02'', heavy build, and was armed with a shotgun.

Suspect #2: Grey Hoodie, black shorts, black and white Jordan shoes, ski mask, approximately 5'06", medium build, and was armed with a pistol.

Suspect #3: Black Hoodie, red sweat pants, light colored gloves, black ski mask, unknown height but was described as tall and thin. He was also armed with a revolver.

No one was injured during the robbery, and Tyler police are asking anyone with information to contact the department as soon as possible.

This is at least the third armed robbery of the business this year. A suspect took money from the coin laundry's safe on October 31.

In March, a worker was robbed at knife point, but was unharmed.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

