TJC investigating two campus deadly conduct incidents

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Police Department is investigating two deadly conduct incidents near the campus.

According to officials with the college, the first incident occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday. Two students who live on campus reported a dark Toyota Camry pulled near them and someone in the vehicle pointed a gun at them and immediately left the scene.

Suspect vehicle. (Source: TJC Police)

Officials say this incident happened on the S/R-2 parking lot of the campus.

The second incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to TJC officials. Two students again reported that a vehicle pulled along side them as they exited the Pirtle Technology Center and someone inside the vehicle pointed a gun at them.

A Facebook message alerting those near TJC's campus of a deadly conduct incident (Source: TJC Facebook)

Officials say the suspects were described as several black males in a dark four-door sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Students on campus Tuesday morning said after learning of the incident, they still feel safe on campus; “I always make sure I’m with another person, so I’ve never felt threatened or that my safety would be compromised when I’m walking around on campus,” Ryela Rodriguez said.

Walking with Rodriguez and several other students was student Garrett Thibodaux, who said, “They responded pretty quickly to what happened and people spread the word around campus that something happened pretty quick.”

Tyler Junior College Police (Source: KLTV News Staff).

TJC Campus Police issued warnings to residential students through Campus Housing on Monday. They also issued a campus-wide alert after the incident Monday night.

Campus police say they have received credible leads and have a person of interest who is cooperating with them at this time.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Campus Police at (903) 510-2258.

Check back with KLTV.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.