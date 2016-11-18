East Texan, other Aggies remembered on 17th anniversary of Texas A&M bonfire collapse

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KLTV) - Dozens of candles flickered in the darkness as Texas A&M University students, faculty, alumni, and community members gathered early Friday on the College Station campus to mark the 17th anniversary of a deadly bonfire collapse.

A student-led ceremony began at the Bonfire Memorial at 2:42 a.m., on the exact location and time the stacked logs began to fall on November 18, 1999. 12 people lost their lives and 27 others were injured.

The Texas A&M Bonfire Memorial was dedicated on November 18, 2004. (Source: Texas A&M University)

Friday morning, members of the university's Corps of Cadets read the names of the 11 students and one alumnus who died in the incident: Miranda Denise Adams, Christopher D. Breen, Michael Stephen Ebanks, Jeremy Richard Frampton, Jamie Lynn Hand, Christopher Lee Heard, Timothy Doran Kerlee, Jr., Lucas John Kimmel, Bryan A. McClain, Chad A. Powell, Jerry Don Self, and Nathan Scott West.

Jamie Lynn Hand, of Henderson, was among the 12 people killed in the 1999 bonfire collapse. (Source: Family photo)

Hand was a native of Henderson. The freshman Environmental Design student was helping with the construction of the 60-foot tower of stacked logs.

Weeks earlier, Hand and a group of fellow students had begun cutting trees and transporting logs to the site. In an email to her parents, she told them how much fun she was having.

"It's just so awesome being out there at cut and everybody's so motivated and working together to cut down trees and move them...it involves a lot of terms for the things that we have to do when moving a log, and we carry logs following the directions of the crew chiefs. it's a lot of fun."

The Aggie Bonfire tradition began in 1909, representing "every Aggie's burning desire to beat the University of Texas in football," according to the university's website. As many as 70 thousand people are said to have gathered each year to watch it burn ahead of the rivarlry game with the University of Texas.

While the tradition was suspended by Texas A&M, an independent student organization has since revived the bonfire at an off-campus location. This year, the gathering will be held November 23 in Bryan.

A lawsuit was eventually settled by Texas A&M University, which paid victims families $2.1 million.

Four years after the collapse, a permanent memorial was erected at the site, "(celebrating) the tradition, history, and spirit of Texas A&M and the dedication of those involved in the tragic collapse," according to a tribute website.

A portrait of Hand, cast in bronze, adorns one of 12 portals along the Bonfire Memorial in College Station. (Source: Facebook/ Texas A&M Traditions Council)

Cast bronze portraits of the victims, including Hand, adorn each of the 12 portals arranged in a circle around the field.

Hand's family has participated in memorial observances for the victims and established a scholarship in Jamie's honor.

