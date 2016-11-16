Day-after-Thanksgiving pizza by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a great way to use your Thanksgiving leftovers! It’s fun and incredibly delicious. It takes all the best flavors of Thanksgiving dinner, and puts them all onto one delicious pizza!

If you don’t have exactly these ingredients, use whatever you have on hand to make your Thanksgiving leftover pizza. It’s creative and fun!

Mama Steph’s Day-After-Thanksgiving Pizza

1 Boboli prebaked crust, or... 2 rolls refrigerated crescent roll dough, gently kneaded together and formed into one crust on a greased pizza pan

Small jar of turkey gravy

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1 large sweet potato, peeled, diced, and roasted (learn how to roast them here)

1/2 pound ground turkey, browned with 1/2 chopped small onion

fresh sage

4 ounces smoked gouda (or your own favorite meltable cheese), sliced or grated

2/3 cup leftover dressing from “the big meal,” or make some stovetop, or use leftover sausage-apple dressing bites

Method:

1. If using crescent roll dough, press into a freeform shape on a pizza pan. Bake at 350 for about 8 minutes.

2. Use gravy as your pizza sauce, whether leftover or a jarred turkey gravy. Spread across pizza crust, leaving a border of crust around the edge.

3. Sprinkle the browned turkey and the roasted diced sweet potatoes across the pizza, followed by a sprinkling of chopped fresh sage (3 or 4 leaves.)

4. Sprinkle the dried cranberries evenly across the pizza, and break up the dressing into bite-size pieces all around the pizza.

5. Finish by breaking up the cheese and spreading it all around the pizza. Then bake at 8 minutes or until bubbly and the crust is golden brown. Enjoy!