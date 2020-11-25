Sausage and apple dressing bites by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - These little orbs of luscious sausage, apple and dressing, baked in mini-muffin tins, are the perfect way to get the flavors of the holidays into an hors d’oeurve for all your gatherings!
Sausage and apple dressing bites
Makes 24
Ingredients:
1/2 pound of sausage, preferably with sage
1/2 small onion, about 2/3 cup
2/3 cup minced celery (about 2 stalks)
3 cups dried bread cubes
2 tablespoons butter
olive oil
1/2 medium apple, peeled and minced
4 eggs
1/2 tsp ground sage
2 tablespoons chicken broth
Method:
1. Place bread into a large bowl. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray muffin tin with cooking spray.
2. In a skillet, place the butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Saute the onion and celery in the oil until tender; add the garlic, sage and sausage to the pan. Break up the sausage, and cook until no pink remains in the sausage.
3. Add the sausage mixture to the bread cubes.
4. Beat the four eggs in a bowl, then add to the bread and sausage, along with the apple and chicken broth. Toss thoroughly, until everything is well-coated and mixed.
5. Use a spoon or small cookie scoop to fill the 24 mini-muffin tin. Press each scoop of the dressing into the pan well. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until golden on top.
Cool for 5 to 10 minutes, then turn out onto a cooling rack. (May need to use tip of butter knife to loosen edges. Serve warm with warmed whole berry cranberry sauce for dipping, if desired.