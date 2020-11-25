Sweet potato casserole by Bear Creek Smokehouse

By Stephanie Frazier | October 28, 2016 at 6:51 PM CDT - Updated November 25 at 2:21 AM

(KLTV/KTRE) - It’s time to get your kitchen in shape for holiday cooking! To kick us off, Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse shares his recipe for sweet potato casserole....always a favorite!

3 cups cooked sweet potatoes

2 cups brown sugar, divided

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 sticks butter, divided

2 tablespoons orange zest

1/3 cup plain flour

1 cup chopped pecans

Method Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and spray a 9X13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.  In a large bowl, combine potatoes, one cup brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, 1 stick of melted butter, and orange zest. Mix until well blended and fluffy, using a hand mixer.  In a small bowl, combine remaining one cup brown sugar, 1 stick melted butter, flour and chopped pecans. Mix together with a fork until crumbly. Spread evenly over the top of the sweet potatoes, and bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.