Sweet potato casserole by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Method Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and spray a 9X13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine potatoes, one cup brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, 1 stick of melted butter, and orange zest. Mix until well blended and fluffy, using a hand mixer. In a small bowl, combine remaining one cup brown sugar, 1 stick melted butter, flour and chopped pecans. Mix together with a fork until crumbly. Spread evenly over the top of the sweet potatoes, and bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.