Three arrested, narcotics seized in Longview raid

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 18, 2016 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 18, 2016 at 7:58 AM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Three men are jailed after Gregg County law enforcement officers seized narcotics, weapons, and ammunition during a raid Friday.

Members of the Gregg County Drug Enforcement Unit (CODE) and Special Investigations and Apprehension Unit (SIA) executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of South Twelfth Street.

Agents seized marijuana, ecstasy, Xanax, synthetic marijuana, and powdered cocaine, according to Longview Police.

A stolen pistol, magazines, and ammunition were also recovered. Three Longview men were arrested without incident and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Richard Reed (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Richard Reed (Source: Gregg County Jail)

46-year-old Richard Reed is being held on a total $43,000 bond for multiple charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and an outstanding parole warrant.

Quinndale LaShun Wofford (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Quinndale LaShun Wofford (Source: Gregg County Jail)

27-year-old Quinndale LaShun Wofford is charged with Possession of Marijuana, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 4 outstanding Class C warrants, and an outstanding warrant for Contempt Of Court Disobedience of Court Order. His bond totals $44,200.

Blake Irving Thomas, 22, is being held on $51,000 bond for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Possession of Marijuana.

Blake Irving Thomas (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Blake Irving Thomas (Source: Gregg County Jail)

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

