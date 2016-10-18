Police: Knife-wielding suspect chased by Tyler store clerk with taser

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler convenience store clerk used a taser to chase off a man who tried to rob the gas station at knife point Tuesday, police say.

Around 12:30 a.m., Tyler Police were called to a robber at the Pac-N-Save gas station at 403 S SE Loop 323.

The clerk told officers a man wearing a black hoodie pulled a pocket knife and demanded money. She refused to comply and threatened the suspect with a taser, then chased him out of the store, a news release stated.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading south.

Nothing was taken during the robbery and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a young Hispanic male with a thin build and approximately 5'7" in height.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department.

