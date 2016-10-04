East Texas Now Business Break
Arrest made in fatal Palestine shooting

By Lane Luckie
Published: Oct. 4, 2016 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 4, 2016 at 3:26 PM CDT
PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Palestine Police Department has arrested one person after a Monday night shooting left one man dead.

Around 10:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 500 block of West Point Tap Road, where a man was found lying in the front yard of a home. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Palestine Regional Medical Center, where he was late pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday morning that one person had been arrested. That person has not been identified. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Palestine Police Department.

