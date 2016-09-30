Derailment sends train car into Kilgore warehouse

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - No injuries were reported after a train derailment on the north side of Kilgore early Friday.

Source: Kilgore Police Department

Around 12:19 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Southport Road, where they found four train cars had left the tracks.

One car went through a nearby warehouse, however, the extent of damage to the unoccupied building is unclear.

Another car had overturned, while two more were leaning, but remained upright.

The cars were carrying auto parts. No hazardous materials were involved in the incident, according to Kilgore Police.

Barricades are now set up at Southport Road and Longview Street, as well as near the Walmart Supercenter on Southport Road.

Crews have uprighted three of the cars, one remains on its side. However, all cars have been moved to clear the intersection, according to Union Pacific officials at the scene.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.