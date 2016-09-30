East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Derailment sends train car into Kilgore warehouse

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 30, 2016 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2016 at 10:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - No injuries were reported after a train derailment on the north side of Kilgore early Friday.

Source: Kilgore Police Department
Source: Kilgore Police Department

Around 12:19 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Southport Road, where they found four train cars had left the tracks.

One car went through a nearby warehouse, however, the extent of damage to the unoccupied building is unclear.

Source: Kilgore Police Department
Source: Kilgore Police Department

Another car had overturned, while two more were leaning, but remained upright.

The cars were carrying auto parts. No hazardous materials were involved in the incident, according to Kilgore Police.

Source: Kilgore Police Department
Source: Kilgore Police Department

Barricades are now set up at Southport Road and Longview Street, as well as near the Walmart Supercenter on Southport Road.

Source: Kilgore Police Department
Source: Kilgore Police Department

Crews have uprighted three of the cars, one remains on its side. However, all cars have been moved to clear the intersection, according to Union Pacific officials at the scene.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night