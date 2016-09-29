East Texan to be nominated for highest civilian Congressional honor

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The founder of an East Texas charity is expected to be nominated for the highest civilian award given by Congress. Congressman Louie Gohmert is expected to introduce legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday that would award Don Stephens the Congressional Gold Medal. Stephens founded Lindale-based Mercy Ships in 1978. Today, Mercy Ships uses state-of-the-art hospital ships to provide free, lifesaving medical care in 55 developing nations.

The organization released a statement on the award:

"Only a few prominent individuals are put forth to be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, and now Don Stephens, president/founder of Mercy Ships, joins the ranks. Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas has introduced legislation to award Stephens the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award bestowed by Congress.

Mercy Ships is a global, faith-based organization bringing hope and healing to the world's poor using state-of-the-art hospital ships to provide free, lifesaving surgeries for people where medical care is inaccessible. Founded in 1978, Mercy Ships has delivered medical care in 55 developing nations, providing services valued at more than $1.3 billion and treating more than 2.5 million people.

"Over 38 years ago, Don Stephens had a vision to take healthcare to places in the world filled with poverty and suffering," Gohmert said. "Today, he is president and founder of Mercy Ships, with international headquarters right in east Texas. Having spent time on a Mercy Ship in West Africa, I can verify the incredible blessings this group brings: the lame walk, the thousands blind from massive cataracts ultimately see, people with massive tumors get a new lease on life and children with no hope of a normal life get that chance. Mercy Ships has become a beacon of light in some of the darkest parts of the world, and it represents the very best of America — compassion, service and love for our neighbors. There are few who could merit this medal more than Don Stephens."

