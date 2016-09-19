Kilgore officials investigating fire at home of missing pregnant woman

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore firefighters are investigating an overnight fire at the home of a missing pregnant woman.

(Source: KLTV staff)

The fire occurred in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Street.

Kilgore Police Department and family confirmed Sheryia Grant lived at the house. Grant, who was 8 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, has been missing since Aug. 20. Grant was reported missing after she didn't show up to work. Police are now treating the case as a criminal investigation.

Sheryia Grant (Source: Family photo)

Monday morning, a fire marshal was at the scene of the blaze attempting to determine a cause.

Firefighters from the Kilgore and Sabine fire departments arrived on the scene sometime before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The house was already heavily involved when the fire was first reported, according to the Kilgore Police Department.

No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

