East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore officials investigating fire at home of missing pregnant woman

By Lane Luckie and Ashley Slayton
Published: Sep. 19, 2016 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: Nov. 3, 2017 at 11:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore firefighters are investigating an overnight fire at the home of a missing pregnant woman.

(Source: KLTV staff)
(Source: KLTV staff)

The fire occurred in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Street.

Kilgore Police Department and family confirmed Sheryia Grant lived at the house. Grant, who was 8 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, has been missing since Aug. 20. Grant was reported missing after she didn't show up to work. Police are now treating the case as a criminal investigation.

Sheryia Grant (Source: Family photo)
Sheryia Grant (Source: Family photo)

Monday morning, a fire marshal was at the scene of the blaze attempting to determine a cause.

Mobile users click here to view images.

Firefighters from the Kilgore and Sabine fire departments arrived on the scene sometime before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The house was already heavily involved when the fire was first reported, according to the Kilgore Police Department.

No one was inside the home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

RELATED +Family of missing pregnant woman offering reward +Kilgore Police: Missing pregnant woman now a criminal investigation

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night