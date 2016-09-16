East Texas Now Business Break
Smith Co. fire marshal investigating cause of overnight mobile home fire

Source: KLTV staff
By Kerri Compton and Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 16, 2016 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 16, 2016 at 11:41 AM CDT
FLINT, TX (KLTV) - Smith County fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a Flint-area house fire early Friday morning.

Bullard, Noonday, and Flint-Gresham fire departments responded to the blaze, which was reported sometime before 5 a.m. on Lakeway Circle in the Dogwood City area.

Right now firefighters are addressing hot spots.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

It appears the blaze started in the kitchen area of the home, according to Smith County Fire Marshal Connie Wasson. While the specific cause of the fire is unknown, Wasson said it may be electrical in nature, as work was being done on the structure as late as Thursday.

A neighboring mobile home was evacuated due to flames being fanned by the wind.

