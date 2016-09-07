Three hospitalized after major pin-in wreck in S. Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after after a major two-vehicle wreck in south Tyler.

Police officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive around 9:13 p.m. Tuesday. Two vehicles collided after one failed to yield the right of way from a private drive, a news release stated.

Tyler firefighters used special equipment to cut the door of one of the vehicles to remove an occupant. Three people were transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Traffic was diverted temporarily while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.