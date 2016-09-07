Tyler Police investigating gunshot fired into home

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting near Peach Avenue Park.

Officers responded to the 800 block of South Peach Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and learned an unidentified person fired one round into a home from the street.

The house was unoccupied at the time. No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

