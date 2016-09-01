Kari’s Law takes effect in Texas; 911 access to change for businesses

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - Kari’s Law, requiring Texas businesses operating with multi-line telephone systems to provide callers with direct access to 9-1-1, takes effect Thursday.

The law was named after Kari Hunt, who, in 2013 was stabbed to death in a Marshall hotel room by her ex-husband.

Her 9-year old daughter tried calling 9-1-1, but did not know she had to dial another number to get an outside line.

The law was signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2015 and has been adopted in New York, Illinois, Maryland, and Tennessee.

Hunt's family is urging Congress to pass a similar version of the law nationally.

