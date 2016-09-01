East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kari’s Law takes effect in Texas; 911 access to change for businesses

By Lane Luckie
Published: Sep. 1, 2016 at 7:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - Kari’s Law, requiring Texas businesses operating with multi-line telephone systems to provide callers with direct access to 9-1-1, takes effect Thursday.

The law was named after Kari Hunt, who, in 2013 was stabbed to death in a Marshall hotel room by her ex-husband.

Her 9-year old daughter tried calling 9-1-1, but did not know she had to dial another number to get an outside line.

The law was signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2015 and has been adopted in New York, Illinois, Maryland, and Tennessee.

Hunt's family is urging Congress to pass a similar version of the law nationally.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night