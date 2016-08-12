Tyler police release identity of man killed while crossing street
Published: Aug. 12, 2016 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 12, 2016 at 4:40 PM CDT
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the death of a man who was struck and killed while crossing a road Thursday night.
Around 10:25 p.m., Jeffery Dean Carter, 54, of Iowa, was crossing South Broadway Avenue in the 7400 block, when he was hit by a northbound vehicle in the inside lane.
A witness said the victim had been drinking before the incident, according to police.
It was determined the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was not at fault for the accident.
Tyler Police, the Tyler Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.
