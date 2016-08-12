Tyler police release identity of man killed while crossing street

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the death of a man who was struck and killed while crossing a road Thursday night.

Around 10:25 p.m., Jeffery Dean Carter, 54, of Iowa, was crossing South Broadway Avenue in the 7400 block, when he was hit by a northbound vehicle in the inside lane.

A witness said the victim had been drinking before the incident, according to police.

It was determined the driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was not at fault for the accident.

Tyler Police, the Tyler Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.

