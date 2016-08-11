Interstate 20 traffic backed up for miles in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles in both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County.

A Thursday morning wreck in the construction zone of the FM 450 overpass at Exit 604 is slowing the morning commute through the area.

Hallsville Chief of Police Paul Montoya said to expect delays for some time.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.