Interstate 20 traffic backed up for miles in Harrison Co.

By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 11, 2016 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 11, 2016 at 12:20 PM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles in both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County.

A Thursday morning wreck in the construction zone of the FM 450 overpass at Exit 604 is slowing the morning commute through the area.

Hallsville Chief of Police Paul Montoya said to expect delays for some time.

