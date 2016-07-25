Balloon race hosts final day of competition

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - It was a spectacular finish to an annual East Texas race that entertains thousands of visitors each July.

The Great Texas Balloon Race had one more day of thrills for the crowd that show up to the East Texas Regional Airport on Sunday.

Half of the 56 pilots competing still had a chance of winning the competition on the last day, as the balloons made their way to the center pole target.

“A very tight group, but I think that’s indicative of the quality of pilot that we draw. I don’t know how many champions past champions we have here. And when you get that caliber of pilot, it’s gonna be tight scoring,” says race announcer Glen Moyer.

“It’s probably just as competitive as our national championship. We have national champions. In a field of 50, we’ve probably got 20 top people,” says longtime pilot Guy Gauthier. And the pilots did not disappoint.

One after another, the balloons got into prime scoring position.

“There was a time when there was four or five of them touching each other, like a train,” Moyer says. “We were bumping going into the target and I pushed one guy out of the way. The tasks that they’re giving us allows everyone to stay in the game and make it really close,” says Waco pilot Bob Gonzalez.

“The steerage was from ground level to 6,000 feet, so you had to get up and down in a hurry, that sort of thing,” Gauthier says.

In what is believed to be a record, five pilots dropped their rings on the center pole, earning them $1,000 each.

“1 or 2, or maybe 3, but to have five on the pole is amazing. That is unusual, they were all over the thing,” Moyer says.

Reigning world champion Yudai Fujita, of Japan, finished tenth, and Texan Rhett Heartsill won first place.

“The Great Texas Balloon Race is one of the marquee events in the United States,” says Moyer.

Several of the pilots who won prize money, say they will share it with their support crews.

