Second day of 2016 Great Texas Balloon Race

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The crowd was thrilled on this second day of competitions in the Great Texas Balloon Race, as points were close among the top pilots, setting up for a tight race for the contest’s last day. Pilots were scrambling out as the sun was rising in Gregg County. They jockeyed for position to get the best run at the day’s targets. “We’ll get out there, we’ll think we’re on the perfect wind line to get to the target. It’s a big launch field and there’s plenty of room, and why isn’t anybody else out here? What do they know that we don’t know,” says New Mexico pilot Jonathan Wright. Pilots say the fast and sometimes unpredictable winds of Gregg County make this event particularly challenging. “We’re doing 20 to 30 knots up there in the sky, it’s fast out here, it’s a completely different game,” Wright says. The crowd quickly saw how over half the pilots had guessed right, barreling down straight at the targets. “For them to take off so far away, they looked like they were going to miss us. It’s unbelievable they can figure this out and come so close,” says Beaumont visitor Dale Lack. For the spectators, it was everything the race was built up to be. “We made a trip up here that was well worth it, enjoyed the glow last night and this morning. Unbelievable that they can get that close,” Lack says. Over a dozen pilots scored within inches of each other on the targets, meaning that the last day will be anybody’s race. The final day of the competition begins Sunday morning at sunrise over at the East Texas Regional Airport. Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.