Setup for Great Texas Balloon Race continues Thursday

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Setup for the Great Texas Balloon Race continues Thursday as thousands are expected to attend events over the weekend in Longview.

Miles of temporary fencing and thousands of bottles of water have been brought in over the past week in preparation for the festivities. Larry Aldridge, a race volunteer in charge of setup, said between 400 and 500 people have volunteered their time this year to make sure the annual spectacle goes off without a hitch.

More than two miles of fencing is being used and 24,000 bottles of water ordered for the weekend-long event. (Source: KLTV News Staff).

Aldridge went over some of the setup stats Thursday morning. He said 24,000 bottles of water have been delivered, about 11,000 feet of temporary fencing has been put in place, and 90 portable toilets brought in for events at East Texas Regional Airport. Additionally, two dozen light towers have been setup, which Aldridge says will require about 1,000 gallons of diesel over the course of the weekend.

One difference in 2016 for the Great Texas Balloon Race is that the national championship is not taking place in Longview at the same time as it has the previous four years.

Pilots from around the world will descend on Longview for the Great Texas Balloon Race. (Source: KLTV News Staff).

The first race over Gregg County starts Friday morning at 6:30 with events at East Texas Regional Airport to follow later in the day. Special shapes will start inflating at 8:15 p.m. and the balloon glow is scheduled for 8:50 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.