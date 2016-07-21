Japanese pilot Yudai Fujita joins balloon race

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race is just two days away, and draws pilots from all over the U.S. This year it has drawn an international competitor.

56 pilots are scheduled to participate in the race, and a look at the list of pilots finds a new name, first time participant Yudai Fujita.

“I have known this event for many years; this is one of my dreams, to come and fly with the best pilots in the United States, so I’m really glad to be here,” he says.

The Japanese native has been competing since he was a child; his parents got him into the sport and are now crewing for him.

“Father and mother are also pilots, so I studied ballooning from when I was born,” Yudai says. It’s a sport that’s not nearly as popular in Japan.

“Not so much like the United States, but there are many competitions. I think a lot of people throughout the world know where Longview is, being the balloon race capital,” says longtime pilot Billy Adler.

What brought Fujita to East Texas were the pilots he idolized.

“Best pilots since I was a child: Johnny Petrahn, Joe Heartsil. For me, flying with them is like playing soccer with Beckham,” Fujita says.

“I think that’s awesome that he might want to come here,” Adler said.

He’s competed all over the world, winning the world championships in Brazil.

“More than 20 countries. Making many friends in the world is one of the best things,” says Yudai. His reward, he says, is the simple enjoyment of flight.

“I want people to enjoy ballooning and love it, like we do. It’s really my pleasure,” Fujita says.

The Great Texas Balloon Race begins Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. with a competition flight over Longview.

