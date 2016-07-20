Great Texas Balloon Race forecast and schedule of events

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Summer is here in East Texas, which means two things: It’s heating up and it’s time for the Great Texas Balloon Race.

Friday, July 22:

With low temperatures in the upper 70s Friday morning, it'll feel pretty nice for the Great Texas Balloon Race Competition Flight over Longview at 6:30 a.m. The sun will rise right before the start of the flight, at 6:27 a.m. It'll be sunny and the wind will be out of the southwest around 5 mph.

Gates open at the East Texas Regional Airport for the Great Texas Balloon Race Festival at 4 p.m. By then, we'll heat up. Highs will be near 100 Friday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine. When you factor in the humidity, it's going to feel more like 105-110. With the wind out of the south around 5 mph, we won't have much of a breeze to help us out.

Don't forget to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! The UV index will be extreme, meaning unprotected skin can burn within minutes.

It'll get cooler in the evening after the sun sets (at 8:23 p.m.). We should be in the 80s by then. Skies will be mostly clear Friday night. At 8:45 p.m., the Opening Ceremony will begin, followed by the Balloon Glow at 8:50 p.m.

We'll be in the low 80s for the concert featuring Restless Heart at 9:30 p.m. Click here for full schedule of events

Saturday, July 23:

Day two of the Great Texas Balloon Race Competition Flight over Longview beings at 6:30 a.m. The wind will be out of the southwest around 5 mph and we'll be mostly sunny when the sun rises at 6:28 a.m. We'll start the day in the upper 70s, but it'll heat up pretty fast.

Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon. The festival will re-open for evening entertainment at 4 p.m. By then, we'll warm into the upper 90s to low 100s. Again, when you factor in the humidity, it's going to feel more like 110 outside. The wind will be out of the south around 5-10 mph.

This sunny and hot weather will be dangerous for those who are susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated, take it easy, and wear sunscreen. The UV index will once again be extreme.

Darrin Morris Band begins playing at 6:30 p.m. We will be in the 90s by then.

Temperatures will finally fall into the 80s after the sunsets, at 8:23 p.m. At 8:45 p.m., the Opening Ceremony will begin, followed by the Balloon Glow at 8:50 p.m.

Aaron Watson will begin playing at 9:30 p.m. It'll get a little cooler for the concert, falling into the low to mid 80s.

Sunday, July 24:

The Great Texas Balloon Race Competition Flight over Longview beings at 6:30 a.m. We'll be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south around 5 mph.

