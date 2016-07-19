Great Texas Balloon Race balloon launch locations
Published: Jul. 19, 2016 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2016 at 7:00 PM CDT
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Below is a list of the special shape balloon launch locations for the Texas Balloon Race Friday.
|Balloon
|Sponsor
|Launch Location
|Board Member
|Puddy Cat
|Buffco
|LeTourneau University
|Vera Gray
|Yellow Bird
|East Texas Charter School
|Texas Bank and Trust - downtown
|Gai-Linn Roberts
|CoCo the Clown
|Plasson
|Automotive Consulting - Hwy 259 N
|Michelle Ford
|Buzzy Bee
|Whataburger
|
Whataburger across from Lear Park
|Venus Smith
|Jack in the Box
|Walmart
|Walmart Superstore on Estes Pkwy
|Rhonda Bullard
|Annie the Ladybug
|Tomberlain Insurance
|Brookshires - Gilmer Rd/Hawkins Pkwy
|Frankie Parson
|Spyder Pig
|R&H
|Hwy 31 at McCann (By Colburns)
|Kim Droege
|Puddles
|Austin Bank
|Austin Bank on Loop 281
|Kent Bryson
|Splash
|Johnson Pace
|Flying in competition
|N/A