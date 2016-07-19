Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Great Texas Balloon Race balloon launch locations

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2016 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2016 at 7:00 PM CDT
GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Below is a list of the special shape balloon launch locations for the Texas Balloon Race Friday.

Balloon Sponsor Launch Location Board Member
Puddy Cat Buffco LeTourneau University Vera Gray
Yellow Bird East Texas Charter School Texas Bank and Trust - downtown Gai-Linn Roberts
CoCo the Clown Plasson Automotive Consulting - Hwy 259 N Michelle Ford
Buzzy Bee Whataburger

Whataburger across from Lear Park
(Loop 281/Cotton)

 Venus Smith
Jack in the Box Walmart Walmart Superstore on Estes Pkwy Rhonda Bullard
Annie the Ladybug Tomberlain Insurance Brookshires - Gilmer Rd/Hawkins Pkwy Frankie Parson
Spyder Pig R&H Hwy 31 at McCann (By Colburns) Kim Droege
Puddles Austin Bank Austin Bank on Loop 281 Kent Bryson
Splash Johnson Pace Flying in competition N/A

