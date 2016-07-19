Man killed in rollover crash on I-20 service road identified

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man was killed after he was thrown from his vehicle on the I-20 service road at the Gregg/Harrison County line.

Around 10:24 p.m. Monday, Ryan Rittermeyer, 25, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on the I-20 south service road near mile marker 597 when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times, ejecting him from the vehicle. According to authorities, Rittermeyer was then struck by several other vehicles.

Rittermeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut down for an extended period of time.

