East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Suspect sought in overnight Tyler convenience store hold-ups

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 19, 2016 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 19, 2016 at 7:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating a possible connection between a pair of late-night armed robberies at convenience stores in southwest Tyler.

Around 9:35 p.m. Monday, officers were first called to a report of a commercial robbery at the Valero convenience store at 1301 West SW Loop 323.

A Hispanic male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and a face covering pulled a handgun and demanded money from a store worker, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

About 10 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the Food Fast store at 5120 Old Jacksonville Highway, just more than a mile away.

Officers determined a male suspect with the same description had entered the gas station, and held-up a worker at gunpoint.

The suspect took off with cash, a news release stated. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate a suspect or persons of interest. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Tommy McArthur III, 18
Van carjacking case leads to multiple-county chase
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The vehicle has been removed.
3 injured when vehicle drives through front window of Longview store
Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher
Harrison County sheriff ‘doesn’t foresee’ any arrests in accidental shooting death of child

Latest News

UT Tyler Biology Professor Enhances Commercial DNA Ancestry Discover
UT Tyler professor collaborates with genetic ancestry company on new discovery
The tree was lit on Tuesday night by a former patient.
UT Health East Texas holds annual tree lighting Tuesday night
UT Health East Texas holds 2021 Christmas tree lighting
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle on Troup Hwy in Tyler
A pedestrian was killed when struck by a car on Troup Hwy in Tyler
Pedestrian killed on Troup Hwy Tuesday night