Suspect sought in overnight Tyler convenience store hold-ups

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating a possible connection between a pair of late-night armed robberies at convenience stores in southwest Tyler.

Around 9:35 p.m. Monday, officers were first called to a report of a commercial robbery at the Valero convenience store at 1301 West SW Loop 323.

A Hispanic male wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and a face covering pulled a handgun and demanded money from a store worker, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

About 10 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the Food Fast store at 5120 Old Jacksonville Highway, just more than a mile away.

Officers determined a male suspect with the same description had entered the gas station, and held-up a worker at gunpoint.

The suspect took off with cash, a news release stated. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate a suspect or persons of interest. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

