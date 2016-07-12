Tyler Police: Suspects take delivery driver’s pizza at gunpoint

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are investigating the armed robbery of a pizza delivery worker making a stop at a Tyler apartment complex late Monday night.

Around 10:37 p.m., a Domino’s Pizza driver reported being robbed at gunpoint by two black males at the Fox Run Apartments on South Southeast Loop 323.

According to police, one of the men pointed a gun at the driver and demanded the food.

The suspects, described as tall, thin black males wearing dark clothing and masks, fled on foot with the pizza.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.