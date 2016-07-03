Henderson County girl killed in boating incident on Cedar Creek Reservoir

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Game wardens with the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife are investigating the death of a child during a boating incident Friday on Cedar Creek Reservoir in Henderson County.

Nine-year-old Cierra Morman was killed after falling overboard a pontoon boat, according to Seven Points Fire Department captain Bryan Abbott.

Texas Parks and Wildlife captain game warden Mike Hanson said the child was riding on the rear of the boat when she fell off around 7:15 p.m., apparently striking the boat near its motor.

The boat was towing an inner-tube at the time, with four adults and several children also aboard.

Zach Morman, the girl's father, is a five-year veteran of the Seven Points Fire Department.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Malakoff Police Department, and several area volunteer fire departments responded.

Funeral services are pending.

Abbott said a memorial account will be set up at an area bank after the holiday weekend. In the meantime, any donations to assist with funeral expenses will be accepted by the Seven Points Police Department or through the Seven Points Volunteer Fire Department Paypal account.

