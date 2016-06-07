East Texas Now Business Break
Police identify trucker killed in wreck near Tyler

By Lane Luckie
Published: Jun. 7, 2016 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 7, 2016 at 8:06 PM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police have identified a trucker who was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

About 4:52 a.m., officers responded to a wreck on Highway 31, just east of Spur 364 after reports that two westbound semis, one from Con-way Trucking and another owned by Hub Group, had collided and caught fire.

Source: KLTV viewer
Source: KLTV viewer

According to the Tyler Police Department, investigators determined that the wreck occurred when one of the drivers who was traveling east, attempted to make a U-turn and collided with the second vehicle, which was traveling west.

One of the trailers caught on fire and the driver was trapped inside.

Source: KLTV viewer
Source: KLTV viewer

The driver of the Con-way trailer, identified as Steven Wayne Richter, 55, of Oglesby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police say the driver of the second trailer was transported to a hospital by EMS with minor or no injuries.

Source: KLTV staff
Source: KLTV staff

Emergency crews from the Tyler police and fire departments, Smith County, and Dixie Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the trucks and flames that spread to grass along the roadway. Information on the freight being transported in either trailer was not immediately available.

Source: KLTV staff
Source: KLTV staff

The eastbound lanes of Highway 31 reopened late Tuesday morning, while westbound traffic was still being diverted. Traffic traveling west was temporarily detoured behind the former Kelly Springfield Plant and returned to Highway 31, according to Don Martin, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department.

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

