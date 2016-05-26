East Texas Now Business Break
Fire marshal: ‘Person of interest’ identified in Van Zandt Co. arson investigation

By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 26, 2016 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: May. 26, 2016 at 11:05 AM CDT
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County fire marshal has identified a person of interest in the investigation of an apparent arson fire late Wednesday. Authorities were first called around 9:15 p.m. to a mobile home in the Edom area on FM 315 and County Road 4822, near the Henderson County line.

The double-wide had been vacant for some time and did not have utility service, according to the Van Zandt County Constable, Precinct 4 Office.

Investigators will be conducting interviews over the next few days, Fire Marshal Chuck Allen said.

The extent of damage to the mobile home is unknown at this time.

Edom, Ben Wheeler, Midway, and Chandler volunteer fire departments and the Van Zandt County Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (903) 567-STOP.

