Longview Police investigating overnight shooting death

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Police are investigating a shooting death early Monday in the parking lot of a convenience store off Interstate 20.

Sometime after 1:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Food Fast Exxon station in the 3300 block of South Eastman Rd., where one person was found deceased.

Police spokesperson Kristie Brian says officers are continuing to search for the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lilly St. between Eastman Rd. and Swancy St. was re-opened after being closed for several hours while investigators were on the scene.

