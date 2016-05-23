East Texas Now Business Break
Longview Police investigating overnight shooting death

By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 23, 2016 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: May. 23, 2016 at 1:21 PM CDT
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview Police are investigating a shooting death early Monday in the parking lot of a convenience store off Interstate 20.

Source: KLTV staff
Sometime after 1:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Food Fast Exxon station in the 3300 block of South Eastman Rd., where one person was found deceased.

Police spokesperson Kristie Brian says officers are continuing to search for the suspected shooter.

Source: KLTV staff
The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Longview Police Department
Lilly St. between Eastman Rd. and Swancy St. was re-opened after being closed for several hours while investigators were on the scene.

