Marshall woman killed in S. Texas auto-pedestrian crash

BEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Bee County. 39-year-old Patricia Price, of Marshall, was killed early Wednesday along Texas Highway 181 near Skidmore, which is about 45 miles north of Corpus Christi.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said Price was struck around 12:04 a.m. by a gray 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck in the northbound lanes of the highway. Price's 2004 Jeep Wrangler became disabled in the curve of the highway and was pulled off the road. Price was struck by the pickup when she walked onto the roadway for unknown reasons, a preliminary crash investigation report stated.

The driver of the truck stopped to render aid, but Price was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the occupants of the pickup were injured.

