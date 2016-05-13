Amber Alert issued for Texas 9-month-old ‘in grave danger’

Zachary Alphonse Hendricks (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a Houston-area infant abducted during a home invasion.

Harris County authorities are looking for 9-month-old Caleb Zachary Hendricks, who was last seen on Sunday, May 8, at his home on Aldine Westfield Road in Spring, which is 25 miles north of Houston. The infant is described as a 2 feet tall black male, weighing 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement say the child was taken when Zachary Alphonse Hendricks, the non-custodial father, broke into the home and threatened to harm the child and himself. Zachary Hendricks is a 22-year-old black male, who is 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds.

A description of his vehicle was not immediately available.

The child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, a news release stated.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to call the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office at (281) 376-3472.

