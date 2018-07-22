Lovelady Lions

Notes: There will be a lot of new faces on the team this year. One of them is Kirchhoff, the team’s former offensive coordinator. One of the players that is expected to play a key role in the transition is Martinez, who will likely spend most of his time on offense as the lead running back. Hawkins, who has a lot of speed, may turn out to be the player who can stretch defenses. This will be Murray’s fourth year as a starter, and he is expected to be a leader in the trenches. He was named an all-district selection as a sophomore. Expect LeBlanc to be a playmaker on defense.