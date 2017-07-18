Hemphill Hornets

May 11, 2016 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 11:48 AM

Head Coach: Gary Vanya

District: 10-3A Division II

School colors: Dark green, white

Stadium address: 1000 Milam St., Hemphill, TX 75948

2018 Record: 4-7/2-3 district

Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 9 on defense

Players to watch:

  • RB/LB Dre’Lyn Washington - 1,202 yards, 8 TDs
  • LB JaMarious Hall - 64 tackles
  • DE Christian Burns - 48 tackles, 5 sacks

Notes: After missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, Hemphill has gone to the Bi-District round two years in a row. With the majority of their players returning the Hornets look to do it again. Look for another solid year from Washington and Hall is only a sophomore with more room to grow on the defensive side.

Schedule:

8/16 vs Kirbyville @ Kirbyville - SCRIMMAGE

8/22 vs Center @ Hemphill - SCRIMMAGE

8/30 vs Timpson @ Hemphill 7:30 pm

9/6 vs Buna @ Buna 7:30 p.m.

9/13 BYE

9/20 vs Beckville @ Beckville 7:30 p.m.

9/27 vs San Augustine @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m.

10/4 vs West Sabine @ West Sabine 7:30 p.m.

10/11 vs Anderson Shiro @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m. *

10/18 vs Newton @ Newton 7:30 p.m. *

10/ 25 vs Kountze @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m. * HOMECOMING

11/1 vs New Waverly @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m.

11/8 vs Corrigan - Camden @ Corrigan 7:30 p.m.

*denotes district game