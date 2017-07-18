Hemphill Hornets

Head Coach: Gary Vanya
District: 10-3A Division II
School colors: Dark green, white
Stadium address: 1000 Milam St., Hemphill, TX 75948
2018 Record: 4-7/2-3 district
Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 9 on defense
Players to watch:
- RB/LB Dre’Lyn Washington - 1,202 yards, 8 TDs
- LB JaMarious Hall - 64 tackles
- DE Christian Burns - 48 tackles, 5 sacks
Notes: After missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons, Hemphill has gone to the Bi-District round two years in a row. With the majority of their players returning the Hornets look to do it again. Look for another solid year from Washington and Hall is only a sophomore with more room to grow on the defensive side.
Schedule:
8/16 vs Kirbyville @ Kirbyville - SCRIMMAGE
8/22 vs Center @ Hemphill - SCRIMMAGE
8/30 vs Timpson @ Hemphill 7:30 pm
9/6 vs Buna @ Buna 7:30 p.m.
9/13 BYE
9/20 vs Beckville @ Beckville 7:30 p.m.
9/27 vs San Augustine @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m.
10/4 vs West Sabine @ West Sabine 7:30 p.m.
10/11 vs Anderson Shiro @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m. *
10/18 vs Newton @ Newton 7:30 p.m. *
10/ 25 vs Kountze @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m. * HOMECOMING
11/1 vs New Waverly @ Hemphill 7:30 p.m.
11/8 vs Corrigan - Camden @ Corrigan 7:30 p.m.
*denotes district game