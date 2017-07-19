Head Coach: Steve Smith
District: 9-3A Division I
School Colors: Purple, Gold
Stadium address: 318 FM Rd. 316 South, Eustace, TX 75124
Returning players: 7 on offense, 8 on defense
2016 record: 4-6/1-6 district
Players to Watch:
- ATH Clifton Johnson (1,181 Total Yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs)
- QB Alejandro Sanchez (693 Rushing, 13 TDs, 407 passing)
- WR/DB Corey Strawn (6 INT's)
Notes: Few teams in the district have a one-two defensive punch like ATH Johnson and QB Sanchez. Playmaking extends to the secondary, where WR/DB Strawn will team with Johnson.
Eustace Bulldogs 2017 Varsity Schedule
August 18 - Quinlan - Away - Scrimmage August 24 - Kerens - Away - Scrimmage September 1 - Scurry Rosser - Home - 7:30 p.m. September 8 - Quitman - Away - 7:30 p.m. September 15 - Palmer - Away - 7:30 p.m. September 29 - Groesbeck - Away - 7:30 p.m. October 6 - Teague - Home - 7:30 p.m. October 13 - Malakoff - Home - 7:30 p.m. October 20 - Elkhart - Away - 7:30 p.m. October 27 - Westwood - Home - 7:30 p.m. Homecoming November 3 - Whitney - Away - 7:30 p.m. November 10 - West - Home - 7:30 p.m. Senior Night