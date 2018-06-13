Jefferson Bulldogs

May 11, 2016 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:07 PM

Head Coach: Antwain Jefferson

District: 7-3A DI

School Colors: Maroon, White

Stadium Address: 1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson, TX 75657

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 5 on defense

2018 schedule: 11-1 area finalist/ 6-0 district

Players to watch:

  • QB/WR Kylan Thomas (486 yards, 5 TDs)
  • RB Dee Black (1,773 yards, 26 TDs rushing)
  • DL Tyler Cherry (113 tackles, 7 TFL)
  • DL Jacari Mosley (66 tackles, 4 sacks)
  • DB Lyrick Rawls (94 tackles, 2 INTs)

Notes:

According to the David Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, the players to watch bring “plenty of optimism” to the team this season.

Jefferson Bulldogs 2019 Football Schedule

8/16 vs Waskom at Jefferson - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/22 vs Elysian Fields and West Rusk at Jefferson - 6 p.m. (scrimmage)

8/29 vs Pittsburg at Jefferson - 7 p.m.

9/6 vs Center at Center - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Arp at Arp - 7:30 p.m.

9/20 vs North Lamar at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs New Boston at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

10/4* vs Hughes Springs at Hughes Springs - 7:30 p.m.

10/9 OPEN

10/11* vs Mount Vernon at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Atlanta at Atlanta - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Hooks at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m. (Senior Night)

11/8* vs Redwater at Redwater - 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes District games