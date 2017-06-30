Mount Vernon Tigers

May 11, 2016 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:27 PM

Head Coach: Art Briles

District: 7-3A Division I

School colors: Purple, white

Mascot: Tiger

Stadium address: 501 Hwy 37 South, Mt. Vernon, TX 75457

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 6 on defense

2018 record: 8-4 regional semifinalist/4-2 district

Players to watch

  • Max Rutledge
  • Boston Morris
  • Alan Quinones
  • Trey Honea
  • Xxzavier Neloms
  • Andrian Robles
  • Jose Arzola

Notes: The Bears offense is predicted to be a powerful one this season while Neloms, Arzola and Robles stand to make a large impact this year.

Mount Vernon Bears 2019 Football Schedule:

8/16 vs Quinlan Ford at Mount Vernon - 6:30 p.m.

8/22 vs Edgewood at Edgewood - 6:30 p.m.

8/30 vs Bonham at Bonham - 7:30 p.m.

9/6 vs Farmersville at Farmersville - 7:30 p.m.

9/13 vs Canton at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

9/20 vs Winnsboro at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.

9/27* vs Hughes Springs at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.

10/4 OPEN

10/11* vs Jefferson at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.

10/18* vs Atlanta at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.

10/25* vs Hooks at Hooks - 7:30 p.m.

11/1* vs Redwater at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.

11/8* vs New Boston at New Boston - 7:30 p.m.