Mount Vernon Tigers

Head Coach: Art Briles
District: 7-3A Division I
School colors: Purple, white
Mascot: Tiger
Stadium address: 501 Hwy 37 South, Mt. Vernon, TX 75457
Returning starters: 4 on offense, 6 on defense
2018 record: 8-4 regional semifinalist/4-2 district
Players to watch
- Max Rutledge
- Boston Morris
- Alan Quinones
- Trey Honea
- Xxzavier Neloms
- Andrian Robles
- Jose Arzola
Notes: The Bears offense is predicted to be a powerful one this season while Neloms, Arzola and Robles stand to make a large impact this year.
Mount Vernon Bears 2019 Football Schedule:
8/16 vs Quinlan Ford at Mount Vernon - 6:30 p.m.
8/22 vs Edgewood at Edgewood - 6:30 p.m.
8/30 vs Bonham at Bonham - 7:30 p.m.
9/6 vs Farmersville at Farmersville - 7:30 p.m.
9/13 vs Canton at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
9/20 vs Winnsboro at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.
9/27* vs Hughes Springs at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.
10/4 OPEN
10/11* vs Jefferson at Jefferson - 7:30 p.m.
10/18* vs Atlanta at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.
10/25* vs Hooks at Hooks - 7:30 p.m.
11/1* vs Redwater at Mount Vernon - 7:30 p.m.
11/8* vs New Boston at New Boston - 7:30 p.m.